Science expo held; over 350 participate

SRUJANA 2024, a science working model competition and exhibition organised by the Department of Environmental

Sciences, School of Life Sciences, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, was held here on Thursday.

The competition was a platform for students to showcase their creativity. M.S. Chandrashekar, professor of physics and convener of Centre for Science Education in Schools, University of Mysore, was the chief guest and he explained the importance of science and technological invention for “Viksit Bharat” and emphasised the importance of fostering creativity and innovations through such events. K.A. Raveesha, dean, School of Life Sciences, JSS AHER said students should convert ideas to usable models to benefit the society.

There were more than 350 participants from diverse fields of science, and engineering students from across Karnataka displayed their innovative ideas.

The theme of the competition was “Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat” and the organisers said that the initiative, aligned with India’s vision for development through self-reliance, encouraged students to showcase innovative solutions rooted in indigenous technology so as to address the nation’s unique challenges and harness local resources effectively.

Some of the projects presented included homegrown solutions for sustainable development, renewable energy, artificial intelligence in healthcare, scientific validation of traditional knowledge, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and cost-effective solutions for prosperous India.