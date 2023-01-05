Science exhibition sees good participation

January 05, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A one-day science exhibition, Anweshane-2.0, organised by PC Jabin PU College, Hubballi, saw good participation with students from Hubballi city and Hubballi rural areas presenting 82 science models and 62 science pamphlets on Thursday. Inaugurating the event, Block Education Officer Ashok Kumar Sindagi stressed the need for providing a platform for talented students. KLE Society director Shankaranna Munavalli presided over the function. At the valedictory ceremony, Block Education Officer (City) Channappagouda gave away prizes to the winners. Principal of the host college V.R. Waghmode made the introductory remarks. Students of the host college too presented several models.