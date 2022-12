December 02, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Science Day was conducted at Lalitha High School run under the aegis of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation in Mysuru city on Friday. Nearly 60 projects and working models were demonstrated by students on various themes including ecology, water conservation, global warming, renewable sources of energy etc. Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division of SWR, inaugurated the event and senior officials of the railways were present.