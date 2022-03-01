Science Day celebrated in Hassan

Visitors at the Science Day programme, organised by Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

March 01, 2022 19:36 IST

The Science Day programme, organszed by Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, received an impressive response on Monday. Around 350 students from different schools in the district participated in the science exhibition organised to the mark the day.

The students presented models on various projects and explained them to a panel of judges. The students of Navayu School in Channarayaptna won the first and second prizes, while the students of Government High School at Dudda in Hassan taluk secured the third prize.

The schoolchildren actively participated in an interaction with astrophysicist Prajvala Shastri, agriculture scientist Raje Gowda, environmentalist H.P. Mohan and lecturer Gowde Gowda. The students were curious to know about black holes, stars, planets, sustainable environment, and solid waste management, among other things. The interaction went on for about two hours.

Office-bearers of BGVS Ahmed Hagare, Kantharaju, Jayaprakash and others were present.