Science-Cultural-Literature fest in Tumakuru

December 26, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

Karnataka State Scientific Research Council will be hosting its 2nd three-day State-level Science-Cultural-Literature fest in Tumakuru district from December 27

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Scientific Research Council will be hosting its second three-day State-level Science-Cultural-Literature fest in Tumakuru district from today.

Ravindra Shahbadi, district president of the council, addressing a press conference on Monday said that A.S. Kiran Kumar, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will inaugurate the conference. 

Seminars of various topics including – ‘Scientific temper in Vachanas’, ‘Anxieties of young minds’, ‘Challegenes and issue in present education system’ and ‘ Problems faced by farmers” will be held on December 28 and 29.

