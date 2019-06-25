Science city expected to take shape at Suttur

A science city, reportedly the first-of-its kind in South India, is expected to take shape at Suttur near here.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, who also holds the Science and Technology portfolio, inspected 25 acres of land offered by the Suttur Mutt for setting up the city, a joint project by the Union and the State governments.

The Centre has proposed to set up a science city in each State jointly with the respective State government.

Disclosing this to reporters after inspecting the plot of land, Mr Parameshwara said the Mutt’s offer to donate land for the project is under active consideration of the State Department of Science and Technology.

The proposal will have to be cleared by the State Cabinet and sent to the Centre.

The science city, which is expected to feature a planetarium, Earth gallery, solar system gallery, scientific models, is aimed at inculcating a scientific temper among the students.

Work on the ₹200-crore project will begin after the Centre gives its approval.

“We are expecting the approval to come in about six months,” said Honne Gowda, Special Director (Technical), Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

A nominal fee is expected to be fixed for entry into the city, which will add to Mysuru’s reputation as a tourist city. Mr. Parameshwara said efforts will be made to inaugurate the science city in two to three years of time.

Mr. Parameshwara said about upto five regional science centres are expected to come up in Karnataka. Mangaluru and Dharwad had already been identified for the projects. Similiarly, district science centres will come up in each district in the State, he added.