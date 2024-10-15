Science centre on Sahyadri College campus opposed

Old students of Sahyadri College and progressive thinkers of Shivamogga have opposed setting up a science centre by utilising seven acres of land that belonged to the college in Shivamogga city. They have urged the State government to shift the proposed science centre to a new location.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Dr. Rajendra Chenni, retired professor of English, Congress leader Ayanur Manjunath, DSS State convener and alumnus of Sahyadri College M. Gurumurthy and Kuvempu University Syndicate member K.P. Sripal demanded that the government not disturb Sahyadri College campus.

Shivamogga district administration, in February 2022, had submitted a proposal to the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTPS) to set up a science centre on eight acres of land located at Navule village on the city outskirts. However, a team of experts from the National Council of Science Museum of the Central Ministry of Culture, visited the spot, found the place not suitable for the project.

Later, a committee comprising Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, finalised seven acres of land on the campus of Sahyadri College, a constituent college of Kuvempu University. The district administration wrote to the university to hand over the land to the society. The university syndicate accepted the proposal to hand over the land on lease for 30 years and sent it to the Department of Higher Education for its approval. The department approved the proposal in April 2022.

Ayanur Manjunath, former MP, wanted to know why the district administration chose the university college to set up the centre. “Majority of the students in the college are from middle class and poor families. Taking away a portion of the land that belonged to the college will affect academically,” he said.

Rajendra Chenni, a retired professor, said he would not oppose the science centre. However, his opposition was only to the place chosen for the project. “The government took this decision without consulting either old students of the college or any other stakeholder. Earlier, we have opposed occupying a part of the campus for Khelo India project”, he stated.

M. Gurumurthy, DSS state convener, demanded the State Government withdraw the project from the campus and shift it to some other location. “If the government does not listen to the demand, we will launch a protest,” he maintained.

K.P. Sripal, member of the university syndicate, said he would raise the issue in the university syndicate meeting.

