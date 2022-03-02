Science Academy fellowship to P.M. Patil

Prof. P. M. Patil of Department of Mathematics, Karnatak University, Dharwad, has received Fellowship of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), Bengaluru in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of mathematical sciences.

He received the Fellowship Certificate from Minister for Higher Education and IT, BT Dr Ashwath Narayan, former union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and others in a function held at Bengaluru recently. Prof. P. M. Patil’s research work includes Convective Instability, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Boundary Layer Theory, Convective Heat and Mass Transfer problems in Newtonian and non-Newtonian Fluids, Nanofluids, hybrid nanofluids and related subjects..

Prof. Patil has published over 100 research articles in the reputed international journals. Prof. Patil has earlier received Fellowship of National Academy of Sciences in India (FNASc.), the Commonwealth Academic Fellowship By the British Council, United Kingdom, Best Research Publication Award by The Vision Group on Science and Technology (VGST), Bengaluru. Prof. Patil is also Visiting Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa and member of State Level Committee for implementation of NEP .

