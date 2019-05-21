Schools warned against ferrying children in luggage vehicles

The Hassan district administration has warned school managements against ferrying schoolchildren in vehicles that are meant for carrying luggage.
Additional Deputy Commissioner M.L. Vaishali has said that such acts would attract punishment. She was addressing a meeting of representatives of school managements in Hassan on Monday.
Safety first
The officer told the management to arrange vehicles for the children. “It is the responsibility of the schools to provide safety to the children. The schools should keep a tab on overloading vehicles ferrying children,” she said.
Deputy Director of Public Instruction H. Manjunath and representatives of private school managements attended the meeting.
