Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has issued orders to close down all schools [from first standard to ninth standard], from January 11 to 18 in Belagavi district. All schools run by the Union and State Governments and private managements will remain closed. All residential schools will also be closed.
Schools to remain closed
Special Correspondent
Belagavi ,
January 10, 2022 23:14 IST
Special Correspondent
Belagavi ,
January 10, 2022 23:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 11:15:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/schools-to-remain-closed/article38226769.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story