Schools to remain closed till Jan. 18

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has issued orders to close down all schools [first standard to ninth standard] from January 11 to 18 in Belagavi district.

All schools run by the Union and State Governments and private managements will remain closed. All residential schools will also be closed. However, high schools and pre university colleges will run classes for 10, 11 and 12 standards. The Deputy Commissioner announced this at a media conference in Belagavi on Monday.

This has been decided after consulting the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and the Deputy Director of Social Welfare, he said.

He urged parents to intimate the Health Department officials if their wards develop COVID-19-like symptoms.