Schools to remain closed in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru on July 16

Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru district administration, late on June 15 night, declared a holiday for schools and anganwadi centres in Koppa, Sringeri, N.R. Pura, Mudigere, Kalasa and Chikkamagaluru taluks on July 16.

The district administration took this decision following heavy rains that led to incidents of uprooting trees and electric poles in the district.

The Hebbala bridge on the road that connects Kalasa and Horanadu has been submerged in water, affecting vehicle movement. Kalasa Police stopped the vehicles by placing barricades on either end of the bridge.

Similarly, in Sringeri, the Tunga River has been flowing in spate. The local administration stopped vehicle movement between Kurubagere Road and Gandhi Field. The police have placed barricades to stop travellers from entering the stretch.