Schools tighten safety measures in Hubballi-Dharwad

Steps have been initiated to ensure strict adherence to health protocol

Amid apprehensions about schools and colleges becoming COVID-19 hot spots, Education Department officials and managements of private educational institutions have initiated steps to ensure strict adherence to health protocol.

The move comes in the wake of students attending offline classes at schools and colleges testing positive for the pandemic, forcing the management of respective educational institutions to declare holiday for the time being.

It might be recalled that following directions from the district administration, schools and colleges, especially those with large number of students, have begun conducting RT-PCR tests. This is even as steps are being taken to conduct a vaccination drive for students in the age group of 15 to 18.

Already, various educational institutions have requested parents of their students to send consent letters for getting their wards vaccinated.

In Hubballi, three private schools were closed down following some students testing positive. After having completed RT-PCR tests for all students and faculty members, the school managements have declared a holiday and have shifted to online classes.

In Amminabhavi, a school was closed temporarily following positive cases. The district authorities said that these schools will be allowed to reopen after 10 days after assessing the situation.

But in schools and colleges running offline classes, thermal screening has been made compulsory and students are being asked to compulsorily wear face masks. The district officials have directed the schools to run classes on alternate days with 50% strength.

Meanwhile, members of the Janata Dal(United) appealed to the Dharwad district administration to take strict steps to ensure safety of schoolgoing children. Submitting a memorandum to the district authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday, district president of the party Shrishailgouda Kamatar emphasised the need for strict steps such as closing down schools, in view of more cases.