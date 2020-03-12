‘Schools should not force students to wear masks’

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil speaking at an awareness programme on COVID-19 in Vijayapura on Thursday.

Vijayapura

12 March 2020 22:50 IST

Giving strict warning to schools who are asking students to wear masks compulsorily following reports of spreading of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has made it clear that there was no need for people to simply wear a mask.

“The mask is recommended only for those who are either suffering from the virus or showing symptoms. Wearing the mask for no reason would create panic among people. School authorities should not force students to come to school wearing masks,” he said.

Chairing an awareness meeting on COVID-19 at the ZP meeting hall on Thursday, he told the Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department to issue a direction to schools not to make the mask compulsory. At the same time, he warned shopkeepers against hoarding of masks or selling them at a higher price.

Advertising

Advertising

Asserting that mere cough, fever or loss of breath does not mean the person is suffering from the virus, he said that foreign travel history or person coming in contact with those who have returned from overseas is essential.

“Don’t collect swab sample and send it to labs for testing just because the person is suffering from cough or fever. Since we have only five testing laboratories in the State, don’t burned them with unnecessary samples. Travel history and signs of virus are prerequisites for sending samples,” Mr. Patil said.