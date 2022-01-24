Schools reopen in Mysuru for physical classes

MYSURU

61 per cent attendance recorded

Schools in Mysuru city reopened for physical classes on Monday following an order from the Deputy Commissioner, who had directed for closure of schools for LKG to Class 9 from January 12 as a precaution over a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Barring physical classes for Class 10, the schools had been running online classes for other classes since January 12. Acting on the DC’s order, physical classes in the government schools and also in most private schools got off to a start. Some private schools are yet to commence physical classes and have continued with running classes online this entire week.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the schools to take all necessary precautions while running physical classes.

However, some parents who had come to drop off their children to a government school here said the district administration should have allowed online classes for some more days with cases yet to subside in Mysuru city.

The children were thermal scanned when they arrived at the school to attend physical classes at a school in Saraswathipuram. Teachers said all precautions are in place with children wearing masks. The classrooms were sanitized.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs told The Hindu that the schools in Mysuru North and South and rural reopened for physical classes. As many as 61 per cent of children attended the classes on day one of reopening, he said, adding that the attendance is expected to improve in the coming days.