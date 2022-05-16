Schools reopen as kids get ‘special’ reception in Mysuru

Children were brought in horse-drawn carts and bullock carts in Nanjangud

The schools in Mysuru wore a festive look as they reopened for the new academic session, on Monday.

The teachers and staff of the schools, particularly the government schools, specially greeted the children on the first day of their school, and the children looked excited to return to their classes, after summer vacation.

However, rain played spoilsport as some schools had to suspend special outdoor sessions they had planned as part of greeting the children for the new academic year. Stationery kits donated by some donors were distributed while schools had arranged sweets and chocolates to make the day special for the children.

The welcome arches of the schools were specially decorated with buntings and specially drawn rangolis welcomed the children.

At a government higher primary and high school in Hootagalli here, more than 732 children attended the first day of their school even as representatives of an industry presented stationery kits. The members of SDCMs from both the schools attended the inaugural day.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs, who went around various schools, said the children are back in school with enthusiasm and the attendance on the first day was reasonably good. Because of the rain, some outdoor activities had to be suspended, and more children are likely to return to schools in the coming days.

In Nanjangud, children from all government schools gathered at one place and celebrated their schools’ reopening. More than 2,000 students assembled at a ground for a march and Physical Training teachers of the schools took out a bike rally, marking the reopening of the schools. “Children were brought in horse-drawn carts and bullock carts to make the reopening a special one,” said Mr Urs.

Also, a vehicle with information boards on the facilities available in government schools was flagged off in Nanjangud. The initiative is aimed at educating the public that the government schools are good for their children and they can consider admitting their wards to the schools in their respective places.

“This vehicle will travel across Nanjangud taluk. Our schools are good and the public needs to be sensitised on this. Therefore, the initiative was launched,” the DDPI said.

To witness the occasion of the “grand reopening” of schools in Nanjangud, more than 200 parents attended the session and shared their feedback, Mr Urs said, adding that the reopening was very special in Nanjangud with folk artistes performing in one of the schools.

The DDPI said the schools have been asked to distribute textbooks from Monday itself as more than 50 percent of the textbooks had been supplied to the district. “By May-end, the distribution will be done.”

Speaking about the attendance, Mr. Urs said the schools he visited had 50-70 percent attendance. “We usually start school in the last week of May. Now we have reopened the schools a little early and the holidaying children are expected to return in a day or two,” he said.

The midday meal scheme also got off to a start with the schools preparing a sweet marking the occasion.

On the admissions, the DDPI expressed confidence of getting good admissions this year and added that applications for admissions at Karnataka Public School in Siddaramanahundi near Mysuru have been exhausted following overwhelming response from the parents for admissions.

“For 30 seats, there were 41 applications. The parents are asking us to start another section. The matter will be brought to the notice of the higher authorities,” he said.