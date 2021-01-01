Schools reopen after over nine months in Karnataka

Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened after a span of nine and half months on Friday. They were closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many government schools reported good attendance and saw a large number of students turning up for these classes. The students had to enter the school campus after undergoing temperature checks at the entrance. They were also asked to sanitise their hands and ensure that they wore their masks all the time.

While many private schools too have reopened, some school managements decided not to reopen and continue with their online classes. Many private schools have decided to stay closed as they were not able to incur the costs of following the SOPs, while some other schools decided to remain closed as they did not want infection to spread in the school campuses.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited schools and PU colleges to check the preparedness and to educate students on the precautionary measures that is to be followed in schools.

Students have to bring consent letters from their parents if they wish to attend classes. In addition to this, those students who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold or sore throat have been asked not to attend classes.