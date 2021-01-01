Schools reopen after over nine months in Karnataka

Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened after a span of nine and half months on Friday. They were closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many government schools reported good attendance and saw a large number of students turning up for these classes. The students had to enter the school campus after undergoing temperature checks at the entrance. They were also asked to sanitise their hands and ensure that they wore their masks all the time.
While many private schools too have reopened, some school managements decided not to reopen and continue with their online classes. Many private schools have decided to stay closed as they were not able to incur the costs of following the SOPs, while some other schools decided to remain closed as they did not want infection to spread in the school campuses.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited schools and PU colleges to check the preparedness and to educate students on the precautionary measures that is to be followed in schools.
Students have to bring consent letters from their parents if they wish to attend classes. In addition to this, those students who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold or sore throat have been asked not to attend classes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath