Schools, PU colleges in Mysuru to reopen from August 23

MYSURU

17 August 2021 19:18 IST

District Minister reviews preparations, tells officials to complete vaccination of teachers

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday reviewed the preparations done for the reopening of schools and PU colleges in Mysuru district.

He advised officials from the Department of Public Instruction to keep a watch on the health of students and instil confidence among them with the pandemic affecting their education.

At the meeting held at the ZP office here, the Minister told the district administration to ensure smooth and safe functioning of schools with the government giving its nod for the reopening in districts having positivity rate of less than 2 per cent. “Take utmost precautions in schools for the safety of children,” he said.

He also reviewed the preparations done at the PU colleges as the classes for first PU and second PU are also being resumed from August 23 onwards.

DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs told the meeting that out of 9,088 teachers in government, aided and unaided schools, 5,875 teachers had been fully vaccinated whereas 2,417 students had been partially vaccinated. As many as 796 teachers have not even got their first dose of vaccine.

The Minister told the health authorities to vaccinate the remaining teachers before the schools reopen.

On the COVID-19 situation in Mysuru, he said nearly 10,000 tests are being done in Mysuru and the surveillance on the borders with Kerala had been tightened. “There is no need to worry as the screening is being carried out effectively at the checkposts with strict verification of the RT-PCR negative reports.”

MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and Harshavardhan, MLCs R. Dharmasena and others, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Police Commissioner Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.