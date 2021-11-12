‘Schools must focus on foundational literacy’

Very few teachers feel majority of their students are at grade-appropriate level: Survey

Only 24% of class X teachers said 80% or more of their students are at the grade-appropriate level. This was one of the findings revealed in the “TeacherSpeak” survey, conducted by IT for Change - a non-governmental organisation, in October among 146 high school teachers.

The survey was carried out after the resumption of schools, once teachers had understood their students’ learning levels. With respect to classes VIII and IX, 15% and 18% of teachers respectively felt that a majority of their children are at the grade-appropriate level.

However, two-thirds of the teachers agreed or strongly agreed that most of their students had the ability to succeed academically, while 65% teachers agreed that students’ learning was largely determined by the way the teachers teach and not by the students' background.

Refresher course

The teachers pointed out that school managements could focus on planning a refresher course for students, focus on the basics, foundational literacy and numeracy. The survey also noted that allocating more time for activities like projects, practicals, art, storytelling and games would promote joyful learning. Teachers also emphasised that school managements should give adequate time for teachers and students to fill the gap.

Gurumurthy Kasinathan, Director at IT for Change, said these findings highlight the urgency to address the large gap between students’ learning levels and the curriculum. “They also show that teachers have confidence in the abilities of their students and believe that with the right kind of support they can succeed academically. Teachers feel the need to be given proper guidance, support, a certain level of autonomy and time,” he said.