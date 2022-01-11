Schools in Mysuru to close

Physical classes for LKG to class X to remain suspended

As daily COVID-19 cases breached the 500 mark on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham declared closure of schools in Mysuru city and taluk from Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Physical classes in schools across the city and the taluk from LKG to Class X will remain suspended till further orders.

However, the order will not apply to schools in other taluks of the district as the Deputy Commissioner has instructed them to continue physical classes complying with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Even anganwadi centres will remain closed from Wednesday until further orders. The Deputy Commissioner has instructed schools to conduct online classes for the students.

On Tuesday, 562 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 9.95%. Thirty two persons were discharged. Four new cluster cases were reported on Tuesday. Eighteen cases were reported at Note Mudran Nagar while eight cases each at JSS Medical College campus and JSS Nursing College were reported. In Mysuru taluk at MDRS Doddakanya, seven cases were reported.

The cases among those aged between 0 and 17 are rising with 52 new cases were reported on Wednesday. As many as 45 cases were reported in 11-17 age group. Out of 52 cases, 26 are in Mysuru city and 10 in Mysuru taluk.