Schools in Kodagu to remain closed till Friday

Heavy to very heavy rain continued to pound most parts of Kodagu on Wednesday too with Bhagamandala receiving record rainfall since Tuesday.

The pilgrim centre continues to be inundated as Triveni Sangam is in spate and it received 290 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. This is the highest ever rainfall recorded on a single day so far in Kodagu during this monsoon.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration on Wednesday announced a holiday for schools and colleges on August 8 and 9. Several roads and bridges in the rain-hit villages were submerged with several rivulets in spate following torrential rains since Sunday. Schools and colleges have been shut since Tuesday as normal life has been thrown out of gear and people in rain-affected areas have remained indoors.

Residents of some villages have been stranded after Heddooru-Napoklu and Moornadu-Balamuri roads were inundated. A landslip was reported at Kalooru. A colony in Karadigodu village was inundated. A huge tree was uprooted on the road in Jodupala. The tree was later cleared for traffic. A landslip also occurred in Jodupala because of incessant rain.

The Yemmethalu bridge near Hattihole in Makkandur Gram Panchayat was blocked with trees and branches that were uprooted. This had happened during last year’s rains too. Makkandur was one of the worst affected areas in last year’s floods and landslips.

Shanthahalli and Ponnampet recorded 222.6 mm and 205.2 mm rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours. Napoklu and Srimangala received 197.2 and 180.6 mm rain respectively.

A house was partially damaged after a tree fell on it at Koligudu near Gaalibeedu village.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Suman D.P., and ZP CEO K. Lakshmipriya visited the flood affected villages to take stock of the situation.

They visited Ikola, Nellihudikeri and Karadigodu villages and reviewed safety measures in flood-ravaged areas. The DC directed officials in-charge of relief and rescue to ensure safety.