Schools in Karnataka set to get facelift

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday formally launched pre-primary classes in 276 schools, English-medium sections in 1,000 schools across the State, and 100 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) that will operate in the 2019-20 academic year.

Many government schools, which have been identified as KPS with sections from pre-primary to class 12, will get an overhaul, both in infrastructure and the way information is imparted to students, this academic year. Individual schools have chalked out plans for mathematics, computer and geometry laboratories, gymnasiums, and music and dance classes.

Each of the 15 schools across the State that have already prepared a master plan for the year have been awarded ₹45 lakh each to improve their infrastructure and carry out the proposals. Vijalaxmi Petlur, a teacher at S.P. Horatti KPS, Yadahalli, Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot district, said the school proposes to introduce three laboratories to help children understand various concepts.

Another teacher, B.R. Kalasanavar, teacher at KPS, Karajagi, Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, said that after using the money to build the necessary infrastructure and carry out repair works, the school would recruit teachers on contract basis for extra-curricular activities.

However, what is a matter of concern for experts is that only 1,438 teachers in the 1,000 government schools chosen have been trained to instruct students in English. “We do not even have one teacher who is trained in English medium for each individual subject,” a government school teacher said.

However, department officials said most primary school teachers are capable of handling multiple subjects and that recruitments are general, not subject-specific. In class 1, students will study environmental science, mathematics, Kannada, and English.