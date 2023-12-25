December 25, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shortage of funds and non-availability of cleaning staff has resulted in children being forced to clean toilets in many government schools across Karnataka, allege stakeholders. As a result, toilets in most schools are being cleaned only two or three times in a month.

The issue is back in focus following incidents of students being forced to clean school toilets. One case was reported from Malur in Kolar district and another from Andrahalli in Bengaluru city.

This is despite the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) revising the sum for maintenance of government schools to a maximum of ₹45,000 per annum in the month of September 2023, depending on the number of students. Earlier, the department was providing a measly ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 per annum, irrespective of the number of students. This fund is to be used for drinking water, cleaning of toilets, maintenance of libraries, playground, laboratories, and other activities. Recently, the government has announced that government school would not have to pay for electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that this sum is inadequate, school authorities want either the sum to be hiked, or want the government to entrust the maintenance of toilets and classrooms to local bodies.

Subject to student strength

As per the revised allocation, a government school that has up to 50 students is eligible for ₹20,000 per annum for maintenance. A school that has up to 100 students is eligible for ₹28,000 per annum, up to 500 students ₹33,000, and above 501 students, the sum is ₹45,000 per annum.

But many government schools authorities argue that this sum is inadequate.

The head master of a Government Higher Primary School in Ramanagara district told The Hindu, “We have about 270 students in our school every year. Recently, the government released ₹9,000. We don’t even know exactly how much overall fund has been allocated to our school, and whether we will get another instalment of money.”

Many schools complain that even when there is money, workers are not available.

“We have around 150 students. Due to shortage of workers, it is very difficult to maintain hygienic. They demand money that we cannot afford,” said a teacher in a government high school in Bengaluru Rural district.

Entrust work of cleaning toilets to local bodies

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association (KSPSTA) has demanded that the State Government entrust school maintenance, including cleaning of toilets and classrooms, to local bodies.

Chandrashekara Nuggali, general secretary of KSPSTA, said, “There are financial and other issues that make cleaning toilets a problem. Therefore, we have instances of children being forced to clean toilets. All local bodies have appointed cleaning labourers within their limits. Therefore, we requested the State Government to entrust the cleaning of school toilets and classrooms to local bodies, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), corporations, town municipality and gram panchayaths at the rural level. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister soon.”

Umesh G. Gangavadi, State president of Schools Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), said, “Condition of toilets is pathetic, particularly in rural areas. The toilets are not cleaned even once in a week in majority of schools. It affects the health of students, particularly girls. So, we requested private companies, donors and alumni to donate for school maintenance.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.