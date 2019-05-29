Karnataka

Schools in Kalaburgai, Yadgir tore-open only on June 14

The Department of Public Instruction has issued an order deferring re-opening of schools in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts to June 14 from May 29, due to soaring temperatures. In the order circulated on Tuesday, Commissioner for Public Instruction asked schools in the two districts to extend the annual summer holidays.

