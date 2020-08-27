Schools in Dharwad toldto not enhance fees

In the wake of complaints about some schools enhancing the fee structure for the current academic year, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has directed all aided and private unaided schools to retain fees fixed for the previous academic year and warned them that strict action will be taken against those violating the order.
Chairing a District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Patil asked all aided and private unaided pre primary, primary, secondary schools in the district not to increase fees for the year 2020-21.
The State government has already issued an order prohibiting any upward revision of school fees and directing educational institutions to accept the fee structure approved for the year 2019-20. “Any school failing to abide by the Government Order will have to face legal action,” he said.
Officials of the Department of Public Instruction, representatives of school management boards and parents associations took part in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner noticed that the heads of two private schools were not present and asked the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to issue notice to those school managements and cancel their recognition for the academic year.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed private school managements to ensure that they provided job security to the staff and paid minimum basic salary to them.
