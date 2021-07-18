Schools get ready for SSLC exam

It is scheduled on July 19 and 22

Schools are making preparations for conducting the SSLC examination on July 19 and 22.

Teachers and staff began preparing documents, marking registration numbers, and deputating invigilators for the examination.

Special focus was laid on observing COVID-19 guidelines. Social distances boxes were painted outside the examination centres. Since the number of students in each class is reduced, additional class rooms are being used.

Staff at Vanita Vidyalaya in Belagavi cleaned the rooms, marked the numbers on desks, and sorted out the documents to be used in the examination among teachers and staff.

In Hubballi, teachers and staff of Lamington school made preparations like deputation of staff and marking numbers in classrooms.

However, some parents are worried about how their children will fare in the examination. Sudhakar Parande, a trader from Yaragatti, said he was not confident of sending his child to the examination. They have not benefited from classroom teaching for one-and-a-half years now.

“I dont know how effective the online teaching was. We live in Yaragatti village and the mobile network here is poor. We are also worried about the safety of our children who have to attend offline examinations. We hope the government has taken all possible safety measures,” he said.