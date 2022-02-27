Schools, colleges to reopen in Shivamogga from February 28

The schools and colleges, which were shut for the last one week in Shivamogga city following the murder of a Hindutva activist last Sunday, will reopen on Monday, February 28. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has said the education institutes would reopen on Monday. With that, the prohibitory clamped in the city would end by 9 am on the day.

Harsha, 28 of Seegehatti, was murdered on February 20. His murder triggered violence in parts of the city forcing the district administration to declare a holiday for schools and colleges for a week. There were incidents of stone-pelting, burning of vehicles during the procession of Harsha’s body on February 21.

The police have arrested 10 people so far in connection with the murder.