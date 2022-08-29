Schools, colleges closed in Bengaluru Urban district due to rains on Tuesday

Following heavy rains, the government declared holiday on Tuesday for all private, aided, and government schools, including CBSE and ICSE boards, and also for pre-university colleges in Bengaluru Urban district.

K. Sirinivasa, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, late on Monday, after obtaining opinion from educational institutions, ordered that all schools and PU colleges will be closed owing to the downpour.

The heavy rain continued in the city on Monday evening and India Meteorological Department has predicted that it will rain on Tuesday also. However, on the occasion of Ganesha festival most of the schools had already declared restricted holiday on Tuesday.