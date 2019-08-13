Schools closed for two days in Chikkamagaluru

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutions on Tuesday and Wednesday in five taluks in view of the heavy rains. This applies to the institutions in Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks.
Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, via a communiqué to reporters, said that owing to heavy landslips, many important roads have been damaged in the district. Power supply and communication have been affected. Many schools have been converted into relief centres in the affected areas.
“Road connectivity is disconnected owing to which students may not be able to reach schools and colleges safely. Because of these reasons holidays have been declared for two days,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor