Schools closed for two days in Chikkamagaluru

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutions on Tuesday and Wednesday in five taluks in view of the heavy rains. This applies to the institutions in Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, Mudigere, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, via a communiqué to reporters, said that owing to heavy landslips, many important roads have been damaged in the district. Power supply and communication have been affected. Many schools have been converted into relief centres in the affected areas.

“Road connectivity is disconnected owing to which students may not be able to reach schools and colleges safely. Because of these reasons holidays have been declared for two days,” he said.