Schools all set to reopen today in Yadgir district

The Education Department is all set to reopen schools in Yadgir district on Friday, after the summer holidays.

Officers, headmasters and teachers have been busy preparing everything for the last two days to ensure that students can attend classes on Friday.

Lack of infrastructure

The district has a total of 929 primary schools and 141 high schools. Of the 929 primary schools, 286 are in Shahapur, 348 in Shorapur and 295 are in Yadgir.

Of the 141 high schools, 46 are in Shahapur, 49 in Shorapur and 46 in Yadgir.

However, a majority of classrooms in primary and high schools lack basic infrastructure.

The other major problem that the Education Department in the district is facing is the lack of teaching staff in both primary and high school sections.

As many as 5,626 teachers have been sanctioned for primary sections across the district and of them, 2,992 are working, while the remaining 2,634 posts are vacant.

So far as high schools are concerned, there are 1,435 sanctioned posts of which 676 are vacant.

Textbooks

The Education Department has submitted its requisition seeking 33,48,583 textbooks. Of these 12,64,533 have been received by Block Education Officers. The district is yet to receive textbooks as per the requisition.

