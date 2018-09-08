Schoolgoing twins in Kalaburagi raise funds for flood victims

Earlier this week, Shreya Koralli and Shraddha Koralli, twin girls studying in class 8 at Millennium English School of Kalaburagi, set an example for their peers and their seniors by doing what they could to help the flood victims in Kodagu.

The girls, who have a poor financial background, were not in a position to help the victims on their own. So they took permission from their father, Basavaraj Koralli, a resident of Vivekananda Extension, and went out to the streets after school hours to collect funds from the public for the cause. After 15 days of persistent effort, they had collected as much as ₹11,381.

When they took the money box to Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, there was another problem. Since they had no bank account, they were not able to convert it into a cheque. The officer was also not in a position to accept the cash in view of the clear instructions from the government against receiving relief funds in cash. He, however, offered them to help convert the cash into a demand draft.

Meanwhile, Vaijanath Jhalaki, an advocate and acquaintance of the girls’ family, managed to get a demand draft, which the girls handed over to Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday night. Mr. Kumar fondly appreciated the girls’ efforts and assured them that he would deposit the money in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“I found the girls collecting money near a petrol bunk a few days ago. Upon my enquiring, they explained their reason. I encouraged them and later helped them to covert the cash into a demand draft,” Mr. Jhalaki told The Hindu.

“We were moved by the suffering of the people affected by the floods in Kodagu and Kerala, and wanted to do something. We were inspired by the way people across the world come forward to extend a helping hand to the people in distress. When we proposed our plan of raising funds from the public, our parents appreciated it. They said that helping people in need was real patriotism and encouraged us [to do so]. Soon, we got into action. The response from people was very good. Many people, even the poor, helped in whatever way they could,” Ms. Shraddha said.