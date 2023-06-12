Schoolgirl falls off bus near Kusanur, dies

June 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A 14-year-old schoolgirl who was standing on the footboard in a crowded bus died after falling off the bus in Haveri district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhu Kumbar.

And, the incident occurred near Kusanur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district. The girl from Vasana village was proceeding to her high school in Kusanur.

The girl who was holding the railings reportedly lost control when the bus negotiated a curve, fell off the bus and died on the spot, according to eyewitnesses.

Adur Police have registered a case.

According to locals, very few buses operate on the route and consequently, passengers are forced to board crowded buses.