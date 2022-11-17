Schoolchildren win laurels in international tournament

Trending
Two students of Excel Public School in Mysuru won medals in the 2nd World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.
A release said Vibha P. Ravindra (10 years) won 3 silver medals while her brother Vihaan P Ravindra (8 years) won 2 silver medals in different categories. Kickboxers from Uzbekistan, Korea, Jordan, Kyrgizstan and other States of India participated in the championship.
