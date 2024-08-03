Schoolchildren to get special lunch on festivals, birthdays

With the community’s active participation, the Karnataka government is set to provide special lunches to government and aided schoolchildren under the midday meal (PM Poshan) programme on festivals, important national days, and birthdays of teachers and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the directions of the Education Ministry of the Union government and to attract children towards government schools, the State government has taken this step, Commissioner of Public Instruction B.B. Kaveri has said in the order.

In collaboration with the Union government and the State government, the midday meals programme has been implemented in government and aided schools across the State, and about 55.6 lakh students have benefited from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner has said a special lunch (“Tithi Bhojana”) will be served with the help of donors, non-governmental organisations, industries, traders, entrepreneurs, School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) and locals.

No junk food

“Fresh, healthy and nutritious food should be served in Tithi Bhojana as per National Food Security Act norms. Locally available green leafy vegetables, pulses/legumes and cereals should be incorporated in the special meals menu. Cleanliness and hygiene standards should be followed while storing, cooking and serving food grains. Seasonal fruits can be added to this menu. But, for any reason, it is advised not to distribute any other junk food, including noodles, chips, cake, or chocolate, to the students,” said the order.

Speaking to The Hindu, B.B. Kaveri, Commissioner of Public Instruction, said, “Teachers in most of the schools of the State are voluntarily organising special meals for school children on special days, including Obbattau and other sweets in the special meals. In some schools, teachers spend their own money on it. Such measures also increase the interest of children towards school,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.