Schoolchildren suffer injuries in accident

December 24, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan

As many as seven high school students, who were part of a school trip, suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling by overturned near Nidagodu village in Belur taluk early morning on Saturday.

The students of Government High School at Harohalli in Ramanagar district were on a trip in two buses. One of the buses met with the accident. Among the seven, three suffered serious injuries. They have been shifted to hospitals in Hassan and Belur.

Totally 71 people, including teachers, were on the trip. They were returning to Harohalli after visiting tourist destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

Local people and Belur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured students to hospital. 

