Schoolchildren join Mysuru rail museum’s heritage contest

April 18, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Coinciding with the World Heritage Day, Mysuru Rail Museum organised an essay competition on this year’s theme “Heritage Changes and the Roadmap of the Railways” to contribute to cutting down carbon emissions.

The theme is aimed at increasing awareness of the value of cultural assets, the vulnerability of sites and monuments, and the measures necessary to protect and conserve them through affirmative and time-bound programmes.

Incidentally, Indian Railways is having an ambitious plan to become carbon neutral by 2030 by eliminating fossil fuel and significantly cut down use of petroleum-based resources, according to the Mysuru railway division.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, inaugurated the essay competition on the Rail Museum premises. Over 30 students from different schools participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Agarwal highlighted the significance of our culture and the need to honor and appreciate the diverse cultural expressions around us.

The Railways have taken great strides in recent times for optimising the renewable sources of energy which could significantly contribute towards promoting the preservation of the fragile ecosystem, she added.

She appreciated the keen interest shown by children in understanding what perhaps is the greatest threat to mankind because of the climate change brought about by indiscriminate human actions.

Vinayak R. Nayak and E. Vijaya, Additional DRMs, and other senior branch officers of Mysuru division were present.