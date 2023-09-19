HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Schoolchildren addicted to social media, need user age limit: Karnataka High Court

September 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Observing that schoolchildren are nowadays addicted to social media, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday orally remarked that the Central government has to, at least, bring in a minimum user age limit for accessing social media.

A Division Bench comprising Justice G. Narendar and Justice Vijayakumar A. Patil made the oral remarks during the hearing of an appeal, filed by X Corp (formerly Twitter), questioning the single judge’s June 30 verdict of upholding blocking orders passed against X for removing objectionable posts and blocking accounts under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

‘Best to ban’

“Best is to ban social media. I will tell you a lots of good will come... Today schoolchildren are addicted to it [social media]. At least you should bring a user age limit. What maturity do children aged 17-18 have to judge what is in the interest of nation, and what is not? User of social media should be at least of the age of 21...” Justice Narendar said.

When a counsel representing the Central government said that law at present requires the user to submit KYC documents to access certain online games, Justice Narendar orally asked why same measures should not be extended for accessing social media.

On amending rules

The court also observed orally that rules may have to be amended so that intermediaries like X are not threatened with prosecution by the accountholders if the intermediaries are asked to take down objectionable posts or accounts while maintaining confidentiality of blocking orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.