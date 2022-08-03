Karnataka

Schoolboy killed in road accident

Police trying to calm down nerves after residents threw stones at a lorry that hit a motorbike in the Military Camp area in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER
Special Correspondent BELAGAVI August 03, 2022 19:30 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:30 IST

A student died and another was injured when a lorry hit the motorbike that was carrying them in the Military Camp area in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

While 10-year-old Arhan Bepari died on the spot, 14-year-old Atika Bepari was injured.

Another boy, Ayush Kumar, who was walking along, was saved.

A case has been registered.

The road accident made residents angry who threw stones at the vehicle. Some of them demanded that the police prohibit movement of heavy vehicles in the city during school opening and closing hours.

This is the second such accident in the city in three days. Two days ago, a sand lorry had crushed a school student near the old vegetable market.

