School teacher, arrested on charge of sexual assault, suspended in Kalaburagi

A government primary school teacher Mallikarjun Kumasi, who was arrested on charge of sexually abusing a 10-year-old student studying in Class V at Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district, was placed under suspension by the Deputy Director of Public Instructions on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the minor victim walked into the classroom after taking the meal. The teacher followed her to the classroom and closed the door from inside, he also instructed her to close the windows and tried to sexually assault her. However,the girl raised an alarm and managed to escape from the classroom.

The victim reached home and informed her parents about the horrific incident. Aland police have registered a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POPCSO) Act.

