School receives hoax bomb threat e-mail

May 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tension prevailed at Ebenezer International School at Hoskur in Electronics City for some time when the office noticed an e-mail threatening that a bomb had been planted on the premises.

The bomb disposal squad along with the Hebbagodi police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before evacuating the staff. After conducting a detailed search operation, it was termed a hoax. The police have obtained the details of the e-mail and initiated a probe to track down the person.

According to the police, the email was sent around 9.10 a.m. and noticed by the administration staff 20 minutes later. The staff members informed the management before alerting the police. Only the administration and house keeping staff were present at the school.

This school was among 25 others in and around Bengaluru that had received hoax bomb threat emails last year.