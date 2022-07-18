Karnataka

Bengaluru school receives bomb threat in e-mail, declared a hoax

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 18, 2022 12:25 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 12:25 IST

Panic gripped the management of National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwarinagar for some time when the staff checked an email which stated that a bomb has been planted in the school premises around 8.30 am on Monday . 

The police, along with the anti-sabotage check team and bomb disposal squad, rushed to the school and vacated the premises by shifting around 1,500 children to an adjacent school premises before initiating the search operation. After over one and half hours of thorough combing operation at the premises, playground and parking lot, it was concluded that the email was a hoax. 

The school has, meanwhile, declared holiday for the day and will resume classes as usual tomorrow, Lakshman B Nimbaragi, DCP, west division said. The police have registered a case and are trying to track down the source of the threat mail.

