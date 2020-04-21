School providing free face masks

Through mobilisation of locally available resources in a shrewd manner, this school development monitoring committee (SDMC) of the government higher primary school in Kendalabailu village in Tirthahalli taluk is providing free face masks for those in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

SDMC president Nithyananda told The Hindu that after the lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he came across news reports on shortage of face masks. The issue was discussed with members of the SDMC during which it was decided to make arrangements for producing face masks locally and supply them to the needy.

Initially, the SDMC faced shortage of raw material. Raghavendra Naik, a well-wisher, suggested that archaks can be requested for unused and new clothes that they had received as gifts for performing pujas and homam. The SDMC contacted archaks in Tirthahalli, Hosanagar, Sringeri and Koppa taluks. Mr. Nithyananda said that the request evoked good response and the archaks donated clothes that they had received as gifts. A team comprising 30 persons, including local women with sewing machines in their houses and tailors in the vicinity, was formed to stitch the masks.

Mr. Nithyananda said that the work started on April 10 and 3,000 face masks have been produced so far.

On hearing the initiative taken by the SDMC, a Bengaluru-based organisation has come forward to pay ₹ 7 to tailors for each mask.