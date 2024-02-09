School performance hit by poor eye health in exam season, say doctors

February 09, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the exam season approaching, prolonged study hours, in addition to lack of adequate sleep and outdoor activities, has resulted in undue stress on students. This is taking a toll on visual attention, concentration, and focus beyond refractive errors, according to ophthalmologists.

Doctors at Narayana Nethralaya, who said 30% of children presenting with vision problems during exams have focussing issues, said a range of problems related to sight including pseudomyopia and an increase in myopia, can significantly impact a child’s exam performance.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, hospital chairman Rohit Shetty said over 50% of patients with these eye issues are in the 10th grade or PU or are preparing for competitive exams. “Unfortunately, 95% of focusing issues or binocular vision anomalies are not diagnosed during routine eye examinations. When left unnoticed, these issues can lead to symptoms such as eye strain, fatigue, poor concentration, frequent headaches, double vision, and blurred vision,” he said.

Excessive screen time

In addition to these issues, excessive screen time (for reading online study material) can lead to dry eyes, progression of myopia, and disturbed sleep. “These eye symptoms are often misinterpreted by parents or teachers as disinterest in studies, leading to a lack of confidence and feeling of overburden in children,” he said.

Jyoti Matalia, Consultant, Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismology at the hospital’s Bommasandra branch, said traditional eye check examinations usually focus on identifying problems of distant vision only. “Thus, the crucial diagnosis of eye problems that require a detailed orthoptic evaluation is missed out. This evaluation ensures tailored treatment that includes glasses, targeted eye exercises, and in rare cases, surgery,” she said.

“A child may have perfect vision when reading a chart but still complain of headaches or double vision, indicating that their eye muscles are strained and require a thorough eye examination. Children should maintain good visual hygiene, which includes following simple measures for eye health,” she added.

Tips for students on maintaining good eye health

Maintain a good reading distance (14-16 inches for a book)

Avoid using small devices like mobile phones for online study material

Follow the 20-20-20 rule for taking frequent breaks

During breaks, avoid using mobile phones or watching TV

Practice meditation to rest your eyes and improve concentration

Maintain a healthy diet

Ensure sufficient sleep

Get regular eye checks done