School of Pharmacy soon

After School of Engineering (SoE), the University of Mysore has proposed to launch the School of Pharmacy (SoP). It is approaching the competent authorities for approval and clearances for introducing pharmacy courses from next year.

The UoM has plans to bring all Schools in one campus – School of Planning and Architecture, School of Engineering, and School of Pharmacy – to give a new dimension to teaching professional courses in Manasagangotri.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the UoM is applying for approvals for the School of Pharmacy in January next year and the building for the same is being constructed.