School of Engineering to open on Jnanabharathi campus

December 03, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After losing its only constituent engineering college - University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), which has now become an autonomous university, Bangalore University has decided to open a School of Engineering on the Jnanabharathi campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Jayakara S.M., V-C, said: “The decision was taken in the recent Syndicate meeting and the university has constituted a committee headed by Karisiddappa, former V-C of Visvesvaraya Technological University to frame the norms for setting up of the School of Engineering. We will offer new age courses along with some of the conventional engineering courses already available at the university.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US