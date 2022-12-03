School of Engineering to open on Jnanabharathi campus

December 03, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

After losing its only constituent engineering college - University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), which has now become an autonomous university, Bangalore University has decided to open a School of Engineering on the Jnanabharathi campus.

Speaking to the media, Jayakara S.M., V-C, said: “The decision was taken in the recent Syndicate meeting and the university has constituted a committee headed by Karisiddappa, former V-C of Visvesvaraya Technological University to frame the norms for setting up of the School of Engineering. We will offer new age courses along with some of the conventional engineering courses already available at the university.”