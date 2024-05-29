GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School managements in Belagavi cautioned against collecting donation from students

Published - May 29, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The admission process has already started for the current academic stream and there have been complaints from the public that donation is being received in some schools. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Belagavi district administration has cautioned private school managements not to collect donation from students.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has warned that the government will cancel registration of schools that collect donation, as it is illegal.

“Donation of any kind cannot be accepted for admission of children in unaided or aided schools in the district. Strict action will be taken against schools that are found to have received donation,” he said in a release.

As per rules, all schools are supposed to declare their fee structure on their notice boards. Admissions should be provided only by obtaining the fees fixed by the government as per rules. Action will be taken if this is not followed or if the schools collect higher amounts, he added.

The admission process has already started for the current academic stream. There have been complaints from the public that donation is being received in some schools.

As per Section-2(b) of Right to Education Act 2009, all private schools have to publish the notified fees on their school website, school notice board and departmental internet (SATS) to be made available to parents and the public. This will help parents and the general public to get information about the admission fee and resolve the confusion regarding the admission process.

The Deputy Commissioner has also said that if any school seeks and gets donation, the public can immediately file a complaint with his office or the office of the Deputy Director of School Education (DDPI).

