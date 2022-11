November 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

Children of unorganised workers from the construction sector were given school kits by K.G. Bopaiah and M.P.Appachu Ranjan, MLAs, on Friday. The children were advised to pursue their studies and upskill themselves so that they could be economically empowered in future. The authorities said about 500 school kits will be distributed in Kodagu district.