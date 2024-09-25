School kids to get eggs six days a week: Minister

Students from Class 1 to 10 in the government, and aided schools in Mysuru district to get eggs six days a week, thanks to the Azim Premji Foundation which has joined hands with the Karnataka government to support the initiative with the aim of improving the nutritional status of children.

The initiative was launched at a programme here on Wednesday. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the programme in the presence of officials from the Foundation and the Department of Public Instruction.

The Minister said the children were getting eggs twice a week earlier. With the foundation joining hands with the government, the eggs will now be given to the children in schools six days a week. The initiative will cost ₹1,500 crore to the foundation.

He said the children from class 1 to 10 will be benefited from the initiative.

He advised the children to make use of the facility and study well.

Students who don’t eat eggs will get other nutritional supplements such as bananas and groundnut chikki.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, MLC Manje Gowda, and others were present.

