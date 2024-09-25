ADVERTISEMENT

School kids to get eggs six days a week: Minister

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa during the launch of the programme of distributing eggs to schoolchildren in government and aided schools, in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Students from Class 1 to 10 in the government, and aided schools in Mysuru district to get eggs six days a week, thanks to the Azim Premji Foundation which has joined hands with the Karnataka government to support the initiative with the aim of improving the nutritional status of children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was launched at a programme here on Wednesday. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the programme in the presence of officials from the Foundation and the Department of Public Instruction.

The Minister said the children were getting eggs twice a week earlier. With the foundation joining hands with the government, the eggs will now be given to the children in schools six days a week. The initiative will cost ₹1,500 crore to the foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the children from class 1 to 10 will be benefited from the initiative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He advised the children to make use of the facility and study well.

Students who don’t eat eggs will get other nutritional supplements such as bananas and groundnut chikki.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, MLC Manje Gowda, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US