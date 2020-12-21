School issue: Siddaramaiah blames govt.

The State government’s vacillation in taking a decision in the education sector has led to ‘confusion’ resulting in parents and school managements both coming to streets, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday, adding that students have become the biggest losers in the situation.
‘Covering up failures’
Urging the State government to clear the confusion by taking a proper stand, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had caused differences among parents and managements to cover up their failures.
“Private schools have been blackmailing parents who have been forced to pay fees and online classes have also been discontinued. The government has no control and the Education Minister is blind to this development. Private schools, which are collecting tuition fees, laboratory fees, library fees and other non-academic charges, are not scared of the government any more,” he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.
Meetings galore
While meetings after meetings are being held over the re-opening of schools, Mr. Siddaramaiah said concerned officials and the Minister are singing different tunes on the matter.
“The government should convene a meeting of private school management and parents, to clear the confusion,” he added.
